BRIEF-Dynex Capital Q1 non-gaap core operating EPS $0.15
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : * Says sells its majority participation in Austrian retail park Kittsee * Says transaction volume is around 18.6 million euros * Says buyers are private investors * Says wants to invest proceeds from transaction in new projects * Says until possible sale of remaining 49% of shares will continue with rental
income from retail center of about 1.3 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it has engaged Shuaa Capital International Ltd. as a liquidity provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )