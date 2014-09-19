Sept 19 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : * Says 9M profit after tax amounted to 1.04 million euros (previous year: EUR

2.35 million) * Says confirms FY 2013/14 outlook * Says 9M EBIT of 3.68 million euro (year ago: 4.74 million euro) * Sees for FY 2013/14 increase in net profit, which stood at 3.1 million euros

in the previous year