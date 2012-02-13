Feb 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said it agreed to buy
privately owned eye drug firm Eyetech Inc, to expand its
ophthalmology business.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but
Valeant said it would include an upfront payment and potential
future milestones.
The deal is expected to be "immediately accretive," Valeant
said in a statement.
In February, Valeant bought Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios
Ltd for about $86 million, boosting the Canadian company's
presence in the sports food supplement market.
In January, Valeant withdrew its sweetened takeover bid for
Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc, citing a lack of progress in
talks.
Shares of Valeant closed at C$48.11 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.