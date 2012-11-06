BRUSSELS Nov 6 Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG , the Belgium-based cancer treatment company, saw a rise of sales of high-dose radiation machines in the third quarter, but said on Tuesday it still saw group sales for the whole year down.

The company, majority owned by German peer Eckert & Ziegler , said group sales in the first nine months rose 11.2 percent to 21.8 million euros ($27.9 million).

EZ BEBIG, which make radioactive implants to fight cancer, notably of the prostate and the eye, said it still believed revenues this year will be lower than those of 2011, when it was 30.4 million euros, and its operating margin will be about 10 percent from some 16 percent last year.

EZ BEBIG has said that price pressure in the public health care system, including a reduction in reimbursements for treatments, has affected the market, but that sales of its high-dose temporary brachytherapy would be higher because of emerging market demand. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ben Deighton)