UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
Sept 30 Chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd said it would acquire network-processing chip maker EZchip Semiconductor Ltd in a deal valued at $811 million.
The offer price of $25.50 per share represents a premium of 16 percent to EZchip's closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.