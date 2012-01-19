* Sees 2012 EPS $3.05-$3.10 vs est $3.05

Jan 19 Ezcorp Inc's first-quarter earnings jumped from a year ago, helped by an increase in its US pawn operations, and the pawn and payday-lender sees its full-year earnings topping expectations.

The company expects its 2012 earnings to be between $3.05 and $3.10 a share, the low end of which was in line with analysts' expectations.

For the first quarter, the company earned $39.4 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with $27.4 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose almost 14 percent to $248.9 million.

Earlier in the day, Ezcorp said it would acquire a 60 percent controlling interest in Mexico City-based Crediamigo, in an effort to diversify its business and expand in Latin America.

Revenue at the company's U.S. pawn operations rose about 15 percent to $184.5 million.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company closed at $27.16 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.