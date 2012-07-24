* Sees FY profit at lower end of expected range
* Q3 EPS $0.56 vs est $0.61
* Q3 rev $$229 mln vs est $239.6 mln
July 24 Pawn and payday lender Ezcorp Inc's
quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations for the
third time in a row on moderating gold prices and as fewer
people pawned the yellow metal in the United States.
The company also said it expects its full-year earnings to
be at the lower end of its previously announced range of $2.85
to $2.95 per share.
Analysts on average are expecting the company to earn $2.89
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ezcorp , which provides short-term cash to cash and credit
constrained consumers, has a market capitalization of $1.24
billion.
Fewer purchases of gold, coupled with less jewelry forfeited
from its pawn lending operations, resulted in a 26 percent fall
in same-store jewelry scrapping sales and a 19 percent
same-store decrease in jewelry merchandise sales.
Net earnings rose to $28.5 million, or 56 cents per share,
in the third quarter from $26.5 million, or 53 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 13 percent $229 million.
Analysts had expected Ezcorp to earn 61 cents per share on
revenue of $239.6 million.
Ezcorp's shares, which have fallen about 6 percent in the
last three months, closed at $23.73 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.