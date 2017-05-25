BRIEF-Malton says Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action
* Unit, Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action for purpose of developing 7 pieces of freehold land owned by unit
DUBAI May 25 Shares in Qatar's Ezdan Holding fell 7.1 percent on Thursday morning following news that the company's shareholders have approved a plan to take the company private.
For links to the announcement click
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)
* Unit, Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action for purpose of developing 7 pieces of freehold land owned by unit
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets