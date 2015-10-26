DUBAI Oct 26 Qatar's Ezdan Holding, a
real estate developer, reported a 15 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters
calculations.
Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani
family, made 341.9 million riyals ($93.9 million) in the three
months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated based on previous
statements as the company did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
This compared with 296.9 million riyals a year earlier.
The company made a profit of 1.2 billion riyals in the first
nine months of 2015, according to a bourse filing, up from 1
billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)