DUBAI Oct 26 Qatar's Ezdan Holding, a real estate developer, reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made 341.9 million riyals ($93.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated based on previous statements as the company did not provide a quarterly breakdown. This compared with 296.9 million riyals a year earlier.

The company made a profit of 1.2 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, according to a bourse filing, up from 1 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)