(Corrects Q3 net profit and pct rise in net profit calculated by Reuters with official figures from company)

DUBAI Oct 27 Qatar's Ezdan Holding, a real estate developer, reported a 22.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made 364 million riyals ($99.98 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the statement said. This compared with 296.9 million riyals a year earlier.

The company made a profit of 1.2 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, according to a bourse filing, up from 1 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)