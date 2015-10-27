BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
(Corrects Q3 net profit and pct rise in net profit calculated by Reuters with official figures from company)
DUBAI Oct 27 Qatar's Ezdan Holding, a real estate developer, reported a 22.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to a company statement.
Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made 364 million riyals ($99.98 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the statement said. This compared with 296.9 million riyals a year earlier.
The company made a profit of 1.2 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, according to a bourse filing, up from 1 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int