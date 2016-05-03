DUBAI May 3 Qatar's Ezdan Holding has
mandated HSBC and Dubai-based Mashreq as joint global
coordinators for its planned $2 billion sukuk programme, the
property developer said on Tuesday.
Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Mashreq will be
joint lead managers and book runners for the issue, Ezdan said
in a bourse statement.
The banks will arrange a series of fixed income investor
meetings in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Britain starting
on Thursday, it said.
Any issue will be subject to market conditions, Ezdan added.
The developer, which was founded by members of the ruling
al-Thani family, last month received shareholder approval to
raise $2 billion through sukuk issuance.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)