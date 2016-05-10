LONDON May 10 Qatar's Ezdan Holding
has released initial price thoughts for a sukuk issue of five
years duration, a lead manager said on Tuesday.
Pricing for the transaction is earmarked for the
low-to-mid-300s basis point area over midswaps. Barwa Bank,
Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Mashreq are arranging the U.S.
dollar issue, according to a May 3 bourse statement.
There was no indication of the size of the issue. Ezdan is a
real estate developer and investment firm founded and chaired by
members of the ruling al-Thani family.
