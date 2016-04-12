DUBAI, April 12 Qatar's Ezdan Holding said on Tuesday it received shareholder approval to raise $2 billion through the issuance of sukuk.

A real estate developer founded by members of the ruling al-Thani family, Ezdan could issue in dollars or in other currencies and the offering could be through one or a series of Islamic bonds, it said in a bourse filing.

The developer did not elaborate on the tenure or timeframe of the sukuk issue.

In October, it was announced the firm had raised $500 million through a sharia-compliant loan of five years duration. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)