MADRID Jan 3 Loss-making Spanish telecoms and
technology group Ezentis, which has shifted its focus
to growth markets in Latin America, has signed a 48 million euro
($64 million) contract with Telefonica in Peru.
Ezentis said on Thursday its Peruvian arm, Calatel, signed a
four-year contract with Telefonica Peru to provide
services.
The company, which refinanced its debt last year to help
turn the business around and move toward profit, had flagged
Brazil and Colombia as important markets. The company made a
loss of 1.1 million euros in the nine months to September,
compared with a 101 million loss in the 2011 period.
Ezentis, which operates in several Latin American countries,
including Chile and Panama, Last month won an electricity
contract worth 28 million euros in Argentina, another market it
has said was key to its growth plan.
Ezentis plans to raise 20 million euros in a capital
increase from Jan. 8-23.
Its shares were up 8.2 percent at 1340 GMT, having fallen 39
percent in the past year.
Telefonica itself transferred about half of the shares of
its Peruvian unit to its Latin American holding company in an
internal deal worth $1.5 billion last month, as it moves towards
listing up to 15 percent of its Latin American business.
($1 = 0.7553 euro)
