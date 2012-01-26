RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore's oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has won a charter contract worth about $93.5 million to provide a service rig to a national oil company over four and a half years.
Ezion, who earlier asked for a trading halt, said they will resume trading at 0300 GMT. It did not identify the national oil company. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.