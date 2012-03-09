SINGAPORE, March 9 Singapore offshore
services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd has launched a top-up
placement to raise up to S$125.4 million ($100 million), IFR
reported on Friday.
The company is offering 90 million shares at the base deal
size, with an option to increase the offering by up to 20
million shares, bringing the maximum deal size to 12.7 percent
of the existing company capital, according to a term sheet
obtained by IFR.
The offer price is S$1.10 to 1.14 per share, giving a 5.9 to
9.1 percent discount to the last price prior to the trading halt
on Friday. Ezra requested a trading halt in its shares. Company
officials were not immediately available to comment to Reuters.
Credit Suisse and DBS are joint bookrunners for the deal.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, Fiona Lau and Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Anshuman Daga)