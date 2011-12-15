CAIRO Dec 15 Egypt's Ezz Steel
said on Thursday its net profit for the first half of 2011
plunged 79 percent.
The company has been rocked by the political and economic
turmoil during the uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak in
February. Egypt's public prosecutor jailed the company's
chairman Ahmed Ezz in February on charges of graft.
Net profit after tax and minority interest dropped to 51
million Egyptian pounds ($8.5 million) from 241 million pounds.
Net sales rose 24 percent to 9.33 billion pounds.
($1 = 6.0187 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr, Editing by Mark Potter)