* Employee co-operation negotiations have been concluded
* Scope of employee co-operation negotiations covered Operator Channel
Development team and employees within Content Cloud Business Line in Finland
excluding the Hosting team
* As a result of negotiations, company's personnel will be reduced by
maximum of 30 employees in Finland
* Previously management estimated that employee negotiations may lead to
reduction of 40 employees
* Reductions will be implemented in December
* Annual financial estimate is unchanged
