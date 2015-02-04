Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 F-Secure Oyj :
* F-Secure Corporation to sell its personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss Technologies to strengthen its focus on security
* Value of transaction is $60 million in cash
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of February
* Transaction's overall impact on F-Secure's operating profit in 2015 is estimated be close to 20 million euros ($22.92 million) positive with current exchange rate
* Company's financial guidance for 2015 is revised
* In 2015, management estimates security revenues to grow slightly
* Additionally, about 6 million euros in revenue is expected related to transition services due to sale of content cloud business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8728 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
