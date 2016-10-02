SEPANG, Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo claimed his maiden Formula One win of the season in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix after reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton retired from the lead with a blown engine.

The Australian's Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished second to score the former champions' first one-two finish since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix, denying Mercedes the chance to wrap up the constructors' title at the Sepang circuit.

Nico Rosberg finished third, despite collecting a 10-second time penalty after colliding with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, to extend his gap over Hamilton to 23 points in the overall standings.

