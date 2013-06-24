Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LONDON Formula One drivers will have greater protection next season from side impacts at oblique angles, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday.
The Paris-based body said in its AUTO journal that a new side impact protection system was the result of a year-long collaboration between teams - McLaren, Mercedes, Marussia and Red Bull - and its own institute.
Research consultant Andy Mellor told the magazine they had gone "back to basics" in looking at the side impact structures, using Robert Kubica's huge 2007 crash in Montreal as the reference point.
Current systems use crushable tube structures attached to the side of the chassis but these can break off during oblique impacts.
The new version uses carbon fibre tube structures fitted to each side of the car which do not shatter on impact but progressively crush and decelerate the car in a controlled manner.
The FIA said the teams had agreed to introduce the system next season at a technical working group meeting in May. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.