F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) said Chairman John McAdam would replace Manuel Rivelo as its chief executive, who resigned "for matters regarding personal conduct unrelated to the operations or financials of the company".

The board will undertake a formal search process to identify a permanent successor, the network gear maker said on Monday.

Rivelo over from McAdam as CEO in July.

