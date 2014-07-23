July 23 Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales of its data traffic management and network security products.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $79.5 million, or $1.05 per share, from $68.2 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $440.3 million from $370.3 million.

