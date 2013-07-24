Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 24 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand rose for its data traffic management products.
Net income fell to $68.2 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $72.3 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $370.3 million.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.12 per share.
The company's shares rose 7.5 percent in extended trade, after closing at $81.42 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to major U.S. service providers such as AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc.
