BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
Oct 24 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc's fourth-quarter results fell below analysts' expectations.
Earnings per share rose by 1 cent to 85 cents. Revenue rose 15 percent to $362.6 million. Excluding items, F5 earned $1.12 a share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.18 on revenue of $365.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents