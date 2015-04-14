WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Tuesday it had proposed a $1.54 million
civil penalty against Air Methods Corp for allegedly
operating helicopters not in compliance with federal
regulations.
The FAA said in a statement that Air Methods Corp, a
Colorado-based emergency medical transport company, had operated
83 flights over water in the Pensacola, Florida, area when the
helicopters lacked either helicopter flotation devices or
flotation gear for each occupant, or both.
Air Methods has 30 days from the receipt of the FAA's civil
penalty letter to respond, the agency said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)