Sept 12 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
proposed a combined total of more than $430,000 in penalties for
five companies on Friday, including FedEx Corp, British
Airways and a unit of American Airlines Group,
for alleged violations of safety and hazardous material
regulations.
The FAA proposed that British Airways pay a $195,000 penalty
for allegedly asking its partner American Airlines to ship a
highly flammable oxygen generator, forbidden as cargo on
passenger flights, from London to Dallas on Aug. 14, 2012.
Separately, the FAA recommended a fine of $65,000 for FedEx
for supposedly failing to inspect a package with two paint cans,
one of which leaked during transit, in violation of rules on
transporting hazardous materials.
It also proposed a $60,000 penalty for American Eagle
Airlines, part of American Airlines Group, for not following
approved de-icing procedures for certain flights from Sioux
Falls, South Dakota.
The other two companies were not air carriers, but were
accused of not declaring flammable liquids that were shipped by
air, and they faced combined penalties of $111,600.
Each company has either scheduled or requested a meeting
with the FAA to discuss the fines, the FAA said.
"Our goal is 100 (percent) compliance," Bonny Harrison, a
FedEx spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. "FedEx Express
made the proper notification to the FAA when the incident
occurred. At no time was the safety of the public or our team
members at risk."
A spokesperson for American Airlines Group said in an email
that the company is reviewing the notice and will meet with the
FAA soon.
British Airways was not immediately available for comment.
