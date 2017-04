NEW YORK Nov 26 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration proposed a new airworthiness directive for Boeing Co's 787-8 Dreamliner on Wednesday, a move prompted by "numerous reports of failures of proximity sensors" on the high-tech plane's wings.

A sensor failure could cause the plane to go off the runway while landing on a short runway or in adverse weather, the FAA said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)