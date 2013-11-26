Nov 25 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) is set to direct airlines to avoid flying Boeing Co
787 Dreamliners and 747-8 jumbo jets with General Electric Co
engines near thunderstorms after some planes experienced
ice buildup in their engines.
The U.S. regulator said it would issue an airworthiness
directive (AD) this week for the airplanes powered by GE's GEnx
engines.
"The AD is an interim action to make sure pilots avoid icing
conditions that could affect engine power and possibly damage
the engine," said FAA.
The FAA also said it has been working closely with Boeing
and GE to monitor and understand these events as the companies
develop a permanent solution.
The 787 can be powered by either GEnx engines or rival Trent
1000 engines made by Rolls-Royce Plc, while the 747-8 is
powered exclusively by the GE engine model.
Boeing advised airlines on Friday about a risk of engine
icing problems on 747-8 and 787 Dreamliner planes with GE
engines, urging 15 carriers to avoid flying them near
high-altitude thunderstorms.
Airlines affected by the warning included Japan Airlines
, Lufthansa, United Airlines, a unit of United
Continental Holdings and Cathay Pacific Airlines
. The warning even led Japan Airlines to pull 787
Dreamliners from two international routes.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said the company has already
alerted its customers who operate some GE-powered engines on
747-8 and 787 models.
"To reduce chances of ice crystal conditions, Boeing
recommends that operators fly at least 50 nautical miles from
thunderstorms that may contain ice crystals," said Birtel.
So far, Boeing has delivered 57 747-8s and 58 787s with GEnx
engines, Birtel said.