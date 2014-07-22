July 22 * U.s. Federal Aviation Administration says it issued notice informing U.S. airlines that they are prohibited

from flying to or from Ben Gurion International Airport for period of up to

24 hours - FAA statement on Tuesday * FAA says its notice was issued in response to rocket strike that landed

about one mile from Ben Gurion airport on July 22, adds its notice applies

only to U.S. operators * FAA says it notified U.S. carriers when agency learned of rocket strike,

adds updated instructions will be provided to U.S. carriers no later than 24

hours from time the notice went into effect * Delta, American Airlines, US Airways reported that they halted flights to and from Tel Aviv on Tuesday