SEATTLE Feb 26 The Federal Aviation
Administration said it is not close to approving test flights of
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner with a proposed fix for the plane's
troubled batteries, denying news reports that such tests could
start as early as next week.
"Reports that we are close to allowing 787 test flights are
completely inaccurate," spokeswoman Laura Brown said on Tuesday
in an email to Reuters.
Boeing declined to comment.
Batteries overheated on two jets last month, prompting
regulators to ground the 50 Dreamliners in service worldwide.
The grounding saddled Boeing with mounting costs and
airlines with expensive planes that cannot be flown and in some
cases are stranded far from their home airports.
Boeing proposed a multi-faceted fix for the battery system
in a meeting with the FAA last week. The proposal included a
stronger containment box, a battery with greater cooling
capacity and other changes.