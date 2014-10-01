WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration has received nearly a dozen new applications to
allow commercial use of unmanned aircraft over the past week,
and it plans to publish draft rules to allow broader use by the
end of the year, the top agency official for the program said on
Wednesday.
The agency has received a total of 57 exemption applications
and approved six for film and TV production companies last week,
leaving 51 pending, Jim Williams, manager of the FAA's office of
unmanned aircraft systems integration, said at an industry
conference.
That's up from 40 applications that the agency said were
pending when it approved last week the first exemptions for
commercial use in the continental U.S.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)