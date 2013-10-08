Oct 8 Boeing Co is among the companies likely to benefit as U.S. aviation safety regulators recall up to 800 safety personnel from furlough, allowing deliveries of 787 Dreamliners to continue from the company's South Carolina factory.

The recall by the Federal Aviation Administration will bring back 200 "engineers, inspectors and safety staff" invovled in certifying planes and parts as airworthy, the agency said.

Lack of those staff would have delayed deliveries of some Boeing 787s to customers, Boeing said.

The FAA said it is also recalling another 600 safety staff and inspectors who oversee airline operations, and 25 doctors who oversee drug and alcohol testing.

The workers are among some 15,500 FAA employees who were furloughed in the government shutdown on Oct. 1, about one-third of the FAA's total staff of 46,000.