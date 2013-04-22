April 22 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration warned on Monday that air travelers should
expect "wide-ranging delays" because of staffing cuts at
air-traffic control facilities, and the agency is using traffic
management plans at airports around the country to address the
problem.
The delays "will change throughout the day depending on
staffing and weather," the agency said in a statement.
"Staffing challenges" exist at facilities controlling
airports in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and
Jacksonville, Florida, the agency said. Because of budget cuts,
there are fewer air traffic controllers, and planes must fly
farther apart, causing delays for passengers, the FAA said.
"The FAA is working with the airlines throughout the day to
try and minimize delays for travelers," it said, adding that
travelers should ask airlines and visit fly.faa.gov for
information on delays.