Sept 23 U.S. regulators are proposing to replace
certain older Honeywell International Inc pilot display
systems that are vulnerable to WiFi interference as authorities
consider easing restrictions on in-flight use of personal
technology devices.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that WiFi
systems on board can interfere with the display units, which are
installed on more than 150 Boeing Co 737 and 777 aircraft
and provide information about airspeed, altitude and pitch and
roll attitude. ()
The FAA said that in some cases during testing, the display
units went blank for as long as six minutes. If the systems were
to go blank during take-off or landing, it could result in a
loss of airplane control at an altitude insufficient for
recovery, or controlled flight into terrain or obstacles, the
regulator said.
The proposal comes as an FAA panel meets this week to
complete its recommendations on allowing the use of iPods,
laptops, e-readers and other gadgets on board U.S. carriers.
Honeywell officials in the United States could not be
reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular business
hours.
Boeing said in an emailed statement that it had notified its
customers in 2012 after the problem cropped up during tests by
an airline before installing a WiFi broadband system on one of
its 737 jets.
The aircraft maker said the new Honeywell displays had been
delivered on all 737 and 777 aircraft as of September 2012 but
did not say how many jets had swapped the systems.