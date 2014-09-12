NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. aviation industry has
only minimal confidence in the ability of the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration to overhaul the nation's air-traffic
control system, a survey released by a government watchdog
agency said on Friday.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office said a survey of
76 industry stakeholders found they considered the FAA "only
marginally to moderately capable" of implementing the new
system, known as NextGen.
The survey of the industry, which included airports and
airlines to labor unions and manufacturers, also found they
consider the FAA capable of operating the new system once it is
in place. The $20 billion system is being rolled out over a
decade but is behind schedule and has suffered from lack of
funding.
The FAA did not immediately respond to request for comment.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)