July 10 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
on Wednesday said it plans to increase the number of flight
hours required for co-pilots on U.S. passenger and cargo
airlines to boost safety.
Under the change, first officers or co-pilots will be
required to have 1,500 hours of flight time to hold an Airline
Transport Pilot certificate, up from 250 hours that were
required under previous standards, the agency said in a
statement.
The agency said the new regulations stemmed in part from the
February 2009 crash of Colgan Air Flight 347 in upstate New York
that killed 49 people on board and one person on the ground.