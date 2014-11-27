BRIEF-UAE's National Bank Of Abu Dhabi board approves to change bank's name to First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank Source:(http://bit.ly/2pcxxt8) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Fabege AB
* Fabege sells planen 4, solna
* Says sale will take form of a company divestment with an underlying property value of SEK 106 million and will generate a gain of SEK 23 million before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank Source:(http://bit.ly/2pcxxt8) Further company coverage:
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman