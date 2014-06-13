VIENNA, June 13 The initial public offering of
Austrian aviation parts group FACC, worth up to 235
million euros ($320 million), is already oversubscribed within
its price range, two financial sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Friday.
"There is more demand than supply," one source said, adding
that the price at which it was subscribed was not only at the
bottom of the 8-11 euro range set in Austria's biggest stock
market listing in more than three years.
A second financial source said the offer had been well
received both locally and internationally after a week on
roadshow.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
