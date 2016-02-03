VIENNA Feb 3 Austria's aerospace parts
manufacturer FACC, which recently became the target of
cyber fraud, said on Wednesday it was terminating the mandate of
its finance chief with immediate effect.
"The management board is fundamentally reorganizing the
financial department and pursuing damages and insurance claims,"
FACC said in a statement.
While searching for a successor for CFO Minfen Gu, the
supervisory board appointed its member Yongshen Wang to the
management board on an interim basis.
The company, whose clients include Airbus and
Boeing, said on Jan. 19 it had become the target of cyber
fraud and that hackers managed to steal around 50 million euros
($54.57 million).
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)