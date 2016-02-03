VIENNA Feb 3 Austria's aerospace parts manufacturer FACC, which recently became the target of cyber fraud, said on Wednesday it was terminating the mandate of its finance chief with immediate effect.

"The management board is fundamentally reorganizing the financial department and pursuing damages and insurance claims," FACC said in a statement.

While searching for a successor for CFO Minfen Gu, the supervisory board appointed its member Yongshen Wang to the management board on an interim basis.

The company, whose clients include Airbus and Boeing, said on Jan. 19 it had become the target of cyber fraud and that hackers managed to steal around 50 million euros ($54.57 million).

