* FACC to reorganise financial department after cyber attack
* Supervisory board searching for new CFO
* FACC says fake identity was used for fraudulent actions
(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA, Feb 3 Austrian aerospace parts
manufacturer FACC, which recently became the target of
cyber fraud, said on Wednesday it was terminating the mandate of
its finance chief with immediate effect.
"The management board is fundamentally reorganising the
financial department and pursuing damages and insurance claims,"
FACC said in a statement.
The company, whose clients include Airbus and
Boeing, said on Jan. 19 it had become the target of cyber
fraud and that hackers managed to steal around 50 million euros
($54.57 million).
That far exceeds average cost of data breach -- which is at
$3.8 million, according to a study by data security research
organisation Ponemon Institute -- and is equivalent to around 12
percent of FACC's third-quarter revenues.
"To the current state of the forensic and criminal
investigations, the criminal activities which targeted the
financial accounting department were fraudulent actions
involving the use of a fake identity," FACC said in its
statement.
It confirmed that the IT infrastructure, data security,
intellectual property (IP) rights as well as the operational
business of the group were not affected.
While searching for a successor for CFO Minfen Gu, the
supervisory board appointed its member Yongshen Wang to the
management board on an interim basis.
On Tuesday, Austria Telekom said its mobile
internet service was hit by a cyber attack.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)