Sept 23 Facebook Inc said its news feed
for web and Android platform users will now support 360-degree
videos.
A 360 video gives an immersive experience to users by
allowing them to view a scene from any angle.
Such videos are created using a special set of cameras that
manage to capture all 360 degrees of a scene at the same time.
Support for the iOS platform will follow in the coming
months, the company said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1YBQkdg)
Action camera maker GoPro Inc has posted a video on
motocross riding in the Idaho desert, while Vice Media has
released a video of on-the-ground reporting in Afghanistan.
Basketball star LeBron James has also uploaded a 360 video,
taking viewers behind the scenes during his workouts.
Walt Disney Co has uploaded a video of its upcoming
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" movie, which allows viewers to
explore the fictional planet Jakku.
Facebook web users can drag a cursor and mobile users can
tilt their devices in any direction to experience a 360-degree
panorama view.
Anyone can upload 360 videos starting today, but Facebook is
not currently allowing users to run ad campaigns with the
videos. (on.fb.me/1LwRj9r)
