By Alexei Oreskovic and Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Facebook Inc will
acquire two-year-old Oculus VR Inc, a maker of virtual-reality
glasses for gaming, for $2 billion, buying its way into the
fast-growing wearable devices arena with its first-ever hardware
deal.
The acquisition, which comes hot on the heels of its $19
billion deal for messaging service WhatsApp, marks a big bet by
Facebook to anticipate the next shift in an evolving technology
industry, at a time when consumers are increasingly abandoning
their PCs for smartphones.
The world's largest social network was deemed late to
recognize the shift to mobile devices and the company's revenue
has only recently begun to recover from the late start.
Many in the industry believe that wearable devices could
represent the next big platform shift. Google Inc has
been testing Google Glass, a stamp-sized electronic screen
mounted to a pair of eyeglasses for several years. Last week, it
introduced an effort to develop computerized wristwatches.
On Tuesday, Facebook said virtual-reality technology could
emerge as the next social and communications platform.
"The history of our industry is that every 10 or 15 years
there's a new major computing platform, whether it's the PC, the
Web or now mobile," Facebook co-founder and Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg said in a conference call with analysts and media on
Tuesday to discuss the acquisition.
"We're making a long-term bet that immersive, virtual and
augmented reality will become a part of people's daily life,"
the 29-year-old Zuckerberg said, noting that wearing the Oculus
goggles was "different than anything I've ever experienced in my
life."
Zuckerberg said Facebook was not interested in becoming a
hardware company and did not intend to try to make a profit from
sales of the devices over the long term. Instead, he said
Facebook's software and services would continue to serve as the
company's underlying business, potentially generating revenue on
Oculus devices through everything from advertising to sales of
virtual goods.
While Oculus will operate as an independent company,
Zuckerberg stressed that Facebook's plans for Oculus extended
well beyond games.
"Imagine enjoying a court side seat at a game, studying in a
classroom of students and teachers all over the world or
consulting with a doctor face-to-face - just by putting on
goggles in your home," he said.
In addition to game makers, Oculus has garnered some
interest from developers keen on creating apps in areas like
architecture, automobiles, marketing and education, the company
has said.
Shares of Facebook, which have risen 25 percent in the past
six months, were down nearly 1 percent at $64.36 in late trading
on Tuesday.
Facebook's recent spate of acquisitions is somewhat
concerning, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney wrote in a
note to investors on Tuesday. But he said that for a company of
Facebook's size, the deal did not seem "irrational."
"The question this time is whether Facebook is too early or
simply betting on the wrong platform. This won't be known for
some time. But if it gets the platform right, we're relatively
confident that Facebook will develop an effective monetization
strategy for it, thus boosting its overall financial growth,"
Mahaney said.
HAPPY, GO LUCKEY
The acquisition makes Oculus VR one of the most successful
companies or projects to ever emerge from the fledgling
Kickstarter program, which has helped attract small investments
from the public for everything from the Pebble smartwatch to the
recent "Veronica Mars" movie.
Oculus VR, founded by Palmer Luckey, a self-described
virtual-reality enthusiast and hardware geek, got its start as a
Kickstarter-funded program, drawing small investments from
thousands of people on the popular fund-raising platform.
It quickly drew attention to its "Oculus Rift"
virtual-reality glasses, demoed at tech and gaming conventions
around the country.
Oculus VR raised $75 million in December in a round led by
Andreessen Horowitz, to market its virtual-reality headset for
video games and develop the product for use in areas like
education, film, architecture and design. Andreessen Horowitz
partner Marc Andreessen, who is also on Facebook's board, said
in a tweet on Tuesday that he was recused "on both sides" of the
Facebook Oculus deal.
Other venture capital backers included Spark Capital,
Formation 8 and Matrix Partners. Oculus now employs more than
100 people and has distributed some 75,000 software development
kits for Oculus Rift to game developers and others.
It recently began taking orders for new software development
kits with better graphics and features to reduce motion sickness
- a frequent complaint of the old prototype - slated to ship in
July for $350 apiece.
Oculus plans to produce commercial versions of its
virtual-reality glasses, called Oculus Rift, which users mount
on their heads with a strap. It also hopes to take its
technology beyond gaming.
"Virtual reality creates a canvas that is much richer than
anything we've seen in computing so far," Antonio Rodriguez,
Oculus board member and general partner at Matrix Partners said
in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.
He said virtual reality presents an opportunity to
re-imagine various tasks and social interactions in areas like
medicine and education.
So far, "people have done all sort of apps (outside gaming)
like body switching apps, where two bodies are scanned and you
can switch identities.
Last week, Sony unveiled a prototype for a new
virtual-reality headset accessory for its Playstation 4 games
console at the annual Game Developers Conference in San
Francisco. The headset, still in development under the name
"Project Morpheus", is designed to provide an immersive
experience for gamers and is poised to compete with Oculus' Rift
once both devices are on the market.
DEAL SPREE
The deal, which Facebook said is expected to close in the
second quarter, marks the company's second multi-billion dollar
acquisition since mid-February.
Zuckerberg said on the call the two deals involved
"incredibly rare companies" and that Facebook was unlikely to
continue making big acquisitions at a similar pace.
Facebook ended 2013 with $11.45 billion in cash and
marketable securities. The company's $19 billion acquisition of
WhatsApp includes $4 billion in cash. The Oculus deal comprises
$400 million in cash and 23.1 million shares of Facebook common
stock.
Finance Chief David Ebersman said the price of the deal was
based primarily on the gaming business, but that Facebook
believed the technology could be worth "multiples" of the
purchase price if Facebook succeeds in extending it into other
areas such as entertainment and communications.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore, writing by
Edwin Chan; Editing by Don Sebastian, Andrew Hay and Ryan Woo)