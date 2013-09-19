By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Facebook Inc is
expanding a service that lets a group of major marketers measure
the effectiveness of their ads, in the company's latest move to
prove that advertising on the world's largest social network
leads to real world sales.
The service, which Facebook quietly rolled out in the United
States during the past year, analyzes its users' mobile phones
and wireless providers to see who has switched handsets or
carriers after looking at an ad.
Facebook, which says users' personal data are hidden from
advertisers, will begin offering the service to telecom industry
advertisers in nine other countries this week, with a target of
25 countries by year's end.
With 1.15 billion members, Facebook has stepped up efforts
over the past year to forge stronger ties with advertisers
across different industries and put to rest any skepticism about
the payoff that ads on its social network can deliver.
In October, Facebook partnered with Datalogix, a data mining
firm, to help show marketers of consumer packaged goods how
their Facebook campaigns led to in-store retail sales.
Telecom is the third largest category of digital brand
advertising in the United States, behind retail and consumer
packaged goods, according to industry research firm eMarketer.
Facebook's mobile apps automatically detect a user's phone
model and wireless provider to optimize its online service for
them. That data also provides valuable insights.
"We have the ability to understand how the ads actually
influenced the device that somebody had, and all that data sits
within Facebook," said Brad Smallwood, who oversees Facebook's
measurements and insights group.
Facebook said three out of the four top U.S. wireless
carriers are using the ad measurement service, including AT&T
Mobility.
Shares of Facebook have climbed more than 70 percent in
recent months as the company's revenue growth has accelerated,
thanks in large part to the popularity of new mobile ads that
appear in users' newsfeeds.
Mobile ads for telecom industry marketers are seven times
more effective than the ads Facebook displays on personal
computers, the company said.
Services and studies that demonstrate a marketer's return on
investment reflect the "maturing" of Facebook's advertising
sales operations, said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian
Wieser.
"Having more analyses and case studies is helpful in the
sales process," he said. "The average advertiser wants to spend
money on Facebook; they just have to justify it."
A recent survey by industry magazine Advertising Age and RBC
Capital Markets found that 43 percent of respondents believed
their return on investment from Facebook ads had "dramatically"
or "somewhat" improved over the last six months.