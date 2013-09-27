By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Facebook newsfeeds will
contain fewer ads for products or services that users are not
interested in, Facebook Inc said on Friday, announcing
changes in advertising policy.
It was the Web company's latest effort to refine the
newsfeed ads that have become more important to its business.
"When deciding which ad to show to which groups of people,
we are placing more emphasis on feedback we receive from people
about ads, including how often people report or hide an ad,"
Facebook said.
"If someone always hides ads for electronics, we will
reduce the number of those types of ads that we show to them,"
the company said.
Facebook has been trying to make ads more prominent without
triggering a backlash among its 1.15 billion users.
The world's No.1 online social network, which generates
roughly 85 percent of its revenue from advertising, now injects
one paid ad into every 20 "stories" users see in their
newsfeeds, the company said in July.
While big brands such as Toyota and AT&T advertise on
Facebook, the company also makes money from marketers of
weight-loss and teeth-whitening products. Analysts say some
users may not welcome these less-glamorous pitches in their
newsfeed.
Forrester Research analyst Nate Elliott said Facebook needs
to take steps to keep the latter category of ads in the less
intrusive, right-hand side of the Web page, while reserving the
space within users' newsfeed for higher-quality ads.
"If Facebook allows unappealing advertising to invade that
space then they're in trouble. That harms the user experience,
and reduces the value of that inventory for high-quality
marketers," Elliott said.
Facebook said some marketers "may see some variation in the
distribution of their ads" in coming weeks. The company did not
elaborate.
Shares of Facebook finished Friday's regular trading session
up 1.7 percent at $51.24, the highest closing level since the
company went public in May 2012.