Sept 22 Facebook Inc is set to unveil a
new advertising platform to improve effectiveness of online ads,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
The product is a redesigned version of Atlas Advertiser
Suite, an ad management and measurement platform that Facebook
bought from Microsoft Corp last year.
It is expected to help marketers target Facebook users more
effectively by measuring which users have seen, interacted or
acted upon ads that appear on Facebook's services and on
third-party websites and apps. (on.wsj.com/1qocPO3)
The product will also provide a tool for marketers to buy
ads to target Facebook users across the Web.
Microsoft took on Atlas with its $6.3 billion acquisition of
digital ad agency aQuantive in 2007. Unable to make it work for
its own purposes, Microsoft wrote off $6.2 billion of the
aQuantive deal's value in 2012.
The world's No.1 Internet social network, which lags behind
market leader Google Inc in U.S. market for online
display ads, did not reveal how much it paid for the technology.
Facebook counts 1.5 million advertising customers and the
company's ad business saw strong growth across all of its
geographic regions, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told
Reuters in July.
Mobile advertising revenue grew 151 percent year-over-year,
accounting for roughly 62 percent of Facebook's overall ad
revenue in the second quarter.
