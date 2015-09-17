(Adds details)
Sept 17 Facebook Inc said it would launch
a service that will let advertisers pay for ads only when they
are scrolled through from top to bottom on its news feed.
The new service, called "100 percent in-view impressions",
will include text, photo, link and video ads, the company said
in a blog post on Thursday. (on.fb.me/1Kj5JWl)
Facebook also said it was partnering with Moat, an ad
analytics company, which would verify video ad metrics on
Facebook.com to give advertisers details on the performance of
their video campaigns.
The company said Moat would later extend its services to all
other ads on news feed, including the service launched today,
and also to ads on Facebook's photo-sharing app, Instagram.
Last week, Instagram opened its platform to most advertisers
across the globe to make more money and compete with popular
rivals such as Snapchat.
In July, Facebook reported better-than-expected
second-quarter revenue but profit fell 9 percent as the social
media company sharply increased spending to boost mobile revenue
and future growth.
Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion,
dominates mobile advertising, with more than 75 percent of its
$3.8 billion ad revenue coming from phones.
