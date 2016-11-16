Nov 16 Two months after Facebook Inc
admitted it had inflated the average time it told advertisers
that users were watching their video ads, the company is
promising better data to give ad buyers a clearer picture of how
they are spending their money.
The world's biggest online social network on Wednesday
launched a new blog on its website called Metrics FYI, where it
will share updates and corrections for its data.
"We want to ensure our clients trust and believe in the
metrics that we are providing," Carolyn Everson, Facebook's vice
president of global market solutions told Reuters.
Getting advertisers to buy more video ads is key to
Facebook's continued revenue growth, as they fetch higher rates
from advertisers than text or photo-based ads.
Facebook, along with Alphabet Inc's Google and
other large digital companies, has been criticized for a lack of
transparency in how it measures the performance of videos.
Particularly, the lack of a universally agreed method of
calculating how much time people are watching online video has
been a sore spot for advertisers.
In September, Facebook told advertisers that the average
time users spent viewing online ads was artificially inflated,
because it was only counting videos that were watched for at
least three seconds, its benchmark for a "view."
Facebook left out those who watched for less than three
seconds, or who did not watch the video at all, which gave
advertisers the impression their videos were performing better
than they really were.
Since the admission and ensuing criticism from advertisers,
Everson said Facebook has been in contact with clients and ad
community trade groups, including the Interactive Advertising
Bureau and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).
Facebook also said on Wednesday it is in the process of
forming what it called a 'Measurement Council,' which will
include measurement experts from clients and ad agencies.
One of Facebook's prominent advertisers, Swiss food and
drink company Nestle SA, is already on board, Everson
said, and the council should be up and running by early 2017.
The ANA, which represents Procter & Gable Co, AT&T Inc and
other major advertisers, has called on Facebook to get its
metrics accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC), an
independent media measurement audit group.
While Facebook's internal metrics are not accredited by that
group, it does use MRC-accredited third-party vendors, such as
Nielsen and comScore, to help advertisers verify certain data.
