BRIEF-Prime Financial secures 100% stake in Altezza Partners
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4 AT&T Inc will exclusively sell the first smartphones pre-loaded with Facebook Inc's new family of "Home" applications starting April 12, the wireless carrier said on Thursday.
Taiwan's HTC Corp will manufacture the phones, to be called "HTC First," the company said.
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.