MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4 Facebook Inc unveiled "Home" software on Thursday that will integrate the social network more completely with Android users' smartphones, a move that may divert users from Google Inc services and steal some of its rival's momentum in the fast-growing mobile arena.

Its new family of apps is designed to place the network front-and-center on smartphones based on Google's Android operating system, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters.